PGSR Euro-5 diesel output reaches 20ml/d

Mohammad Ali Dadvar said the plant is now processing 450,000 barrels of gas condensate, adding the refinery supplies 47 ml/d of Euro-5 gasoline.

He said each phase of the plant operates at 150,000 b/d of processing capacity, adding that by optimizing processes in the facility, the plant’s daily production capacity has reached 90,000 b/d.

Plans are underway to add another 90,000 b/d to the refinery’s capacity by the end of the current calendar year to March 20, he added.

Dadvar further said that the naphtha output of the facility is at an average of 40 to 50,000 b/d which is consumed by Arak and Tabriz petrochemical plants.

MNA/SHANA