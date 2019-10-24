  1. Economy
24 October 2019 - 12:02

PGSR Euro-5 diesel output reaches 20ml/d

PGSR Euro-5 diesel output reaches 20ml/d

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – The CEO of the Bandar Abbas Gas Condensate Refinery (also called the Persian Gulf Star Refinery-PGSR) said the facility currently supplies an average of 17 to 20 million liters per day of Euro-5 diesel fuel.

Mohammad Ali Dadvar said the plant is now processing 450,000 barrels of gas condensate, adding the refinery supplies 47 ml/d of Euro-5 gasoline.

He said each phase of the plant operates at 150,000 b/d of processing capacity, adding that by optimizing processes in the facility, the plant’s daily production capacity has reached 90,000 b/d.

Plans are underway to add another 90,000 b/d to the refinery’s capacity by the end of the current calendar year to March 20, he added.

Dadvar further said that the naphtha output of the facility is at an average of 40 to 50,000 b/d which is consumed by Arak and Tabriz petrochemical plants.

MNA/SHANA

News Code 151553

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News