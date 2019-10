Rouhani paid a two-day visit to the Azeri capital of Baku to participate in the 18th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The visit was made upon the official invitation of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

In addition to addressing the summit, Rouhani also held separate meetings with his counterparts from different countries such as Venezuela, Malaysia, Cuba, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties as well as international and regional issues.

