Regional problems have no solution but to negotiate: Pres. Rouhani

He made the above remarks in his meeting with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the sidelines of 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Azeri capital Baku on Friday and pointed to the growing ties between the two countries and added, “senior officials of the two countries are determined to expand all-out relations.”

Iran and Pakistan enjoy high capacities for expansion of bilateral ties, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran has put the development of cooperation with regional countries [such as Pakistan] a top priority especially in economic and trade fields.”

He pointed to the various meetings of senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan held in recent years and role of these meetings in evermore development of joint cooperation and added, “within the framework of these meetings, fair agreements were made between the two countries in various research, development and energy fields such as Peace Pipeline and it is hoped that these agreements will be finalized in line with interests of two nations and region.”

President Rouhani condemned US unilateral policies in the regional and international arena and added, “despite US pullout from JCPOA, Islamic Republic of Iran still lives up to its commitments within the framework of JCPOA fully.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “the two governments of Iran and Pakistan have always stood by each other in regional and international assemblies and have supported each other wholeheartedly.”

For his part, Pakistani President Arif Alvi pointed to the age-old and strengthened ties between Iran and Pakistan and said, “the two countries enjoy high capacities and potentials in the field of trade and exchange of goods.”

He further noted that the current trade and business ties between Iran and Pakistan should be enhanced thanks to the high capacities of the two countries.

Pakistani president regretted US unilateral pullout from JCPOA and said, “the US move out of Iran’s nuclear deal has caused worries in international level.”

