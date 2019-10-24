Iran, Russia deputy FMs to meet in Moscow

The meeting will focus on issues related to the JCPOA and the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal.

Iran and six world states — the US, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany — clinched the JCPOA in 2015, under which nuclear-related sanctions against Iran were lifted in return for certain limits on the country’s nuclear activities.

The US, however, threw the survival of the landmark agreement into doubt by pulling out of it in May 2018 and re-imposing its unilateral bans on Tehran.

The remaining parties to the deal initially vowed efforts to keep it alive by protecting Iran against the American sanctions, but the European co-signatories failed to abide by their side of the agreement.

In response, Tehran began in May to reduce its commitments under the deal as a countermeasure against Washington’s exit from the deal and Europe’s failure to take action against the US.

Iran has already taken three steps in suspending its commitments with the aim of prompting Europe to stand up to Washington’s pressure and act on its contractual promises.

