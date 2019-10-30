Iranian co. exports nano fever-indicating clothes

An Iranian manufacturing company has exported fever-indicating clothes for children, containing nanoparticles with antibacterial properties.

This year, € 100,000 worth of these clothes were exported to Kuwait and € 30,000 to Oman. A limited number were exported to Iraq, according to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC).

"We produced fever-indicating nano shirts, hats and socks, which change color when the body temperature rises" said Hojati, CEO of the company.

"The color changes from blue to white in boys' clothes and from pink to white in girls' clothes. Following this change of color, parents immediately become aware of the fever of their children and can take appropriate medical measures to control it. Due to the presence of chitosan-silica composites, antibacterial properties have been created in these clothes," he added.

The company has a variety of products, including antibacterial socks, oleophobic aprons and super-absorbent antibacterial towels.

According to the Head of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, 15 industrial sectors in Iran currently use nanotechnology, adding that Iranian nano products have so far been exported to many countries, such as South Korea, Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Canada, as well as European, African and Latin American countries.

He put the value of the exported products at $62 million.

He also noted that with proper support, the Council could increase the worth of its nanotechnology enhanced products to $1 billion by 2025.

MNA/INIC