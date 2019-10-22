First meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee to be held in Geneva on Oct. 30

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the remarks in an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, during which he said that as the UN special envoy for Syria has stated before, “it is highly likely that the first meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee to be held in Geneva on October 30 and as the Islamic Republic of Iran has already declared it supports the formation of this committee and this political process.”

"We hope the current developments in the region will not have any negative effects on the issue, and this will be a prelude to major steps in the political process in the Syrian crisis," Mousavi said. "The Islamic Republic of Iran will strongly support this political process," he said.

The spokesman added “since the start of the crisis in northern Syria, the Islamic Republic of Iran the guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria has been trying to play a positive role in reducing tensions based on agreements in the region.”

Referring to Turkey’s operation in northern Syria against Kurdish YPG forces, he said that “we called on the government of the friendly and neighborly country of Turkey to show restraint, but they took action based on their security concerns that was understandable and declared that it was only temporary."

Meanwhile, he added that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not see a military operation as an appropriate solution and seeks peaceful solutions.

The Iranian FM spokesman stressed the need for respecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no efforts to help reduce the tensions and resolve concerns of the Turkish government.

He also said that Iran will also spare no efforts to help the Syrian government and people and will try to bring different viewpoints of various sides to each other.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mousavi referred to strained Iran-Saudi Arabia relations, saying Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries in the region and the entire Islamic world.

He pointed out that any disputes between Iran and Saudi Arabia will affect the entire region.

He also said that resolving the difference between Iran and Saudi Arabia will benefit both countries, the people of the region and perhaps the entore world.

"Some countries have had talks with us, and countries with goodwill have announced they are ready to take action to bring Iran and Saudi Arabia closer to each other to reduce the tensions and resolve the misunderstanding,” he added.

He praised the efforts of the mediating countries for showing goodwill, adding that Iran’s Hormuz peace plan also includes Saudi Arabia.

He called on Saudis to carefully take into account the Iranian initiative’s provisions for the benefit of peace and stability.

