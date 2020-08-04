Ex-envoy hails UAE for parting ways with US-Saudi coalition

Referring to a video conference on Sunday by Iranian Foreign Minister with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Dastmalchian said "It seems that the UAE has been parting ways with Saudi Arabia for a long time and is following a more independent policy.”

“After several years of involvement with Saudi Arabia in the Yemen Crisis, UAE has had serious disagreements with Saudi Arabia over managing the crisis, so that in recent months we have witnessed clashes between UAE-affiliated forces and pro-Saudi forces”, he added.

He continued to say that the UAE knows that Trump is not the president of the United States forever and the United States is not a neighbor of the UAE, but Iran, as a regional power, is their permanent neighbor.

Regarding the possible future of relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, he said, "The priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is good and brotherly relations with its neighbors, and therefore, Iran is always ready to establish the best relations with them."

He also stressed that security cannot be purchased or be imported; regional countries also know that the United States does not care about regional security and regional security is created with the collective cooperation of countries in the region.

