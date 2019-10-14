MPs thank IRGC for arresting Ruhollah Zam

The IRGC said in a statement that its intelligence organization has arrested Ruhollah Zam, an anti-Iran media figure, in a complex intelligence operation outside the country.

Ruhollah Zam, who in recent years had become a tool in the hands of espionage services and anti-Iran bodies and had been publishing false news against the country in a Telegram channel known as ‘Amad News’, was arrested by the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps outside the country and was taken back to Iran, according to an IRGC statement on Monday.

Zam launched Amad News in 2015. The channel frequently posted fake news stories with the aim of harming the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the protest rallies in December 2018, he urged the people to take arms against the government.

MNA/FNA