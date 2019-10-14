  1. Politics
14 October 2019 - 20:00

MPs thank IRGC for arresting Ruhollah Zam

MPs thank IRGC for arresting Ruhollah Zam

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – In a statement on Monday, Iranian Parliament Members expressed gratitude to Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said (IRGC) for arresting Ruhollah Zam, the operator of the Telegram channel Seday-e Mardom (formerly known as Amad News).

The IRGC said in a statement that its intelligence organization has arrested Ruhollah Zam, an anti-Iran media figure, in a complex intelligence operation outside the country.

Ruhollah Zam, who in recent years had become a tool in the hands of espionage services and anti-Iran bodies and had been publishing false news against the country in a Telegram channel known as ‘Amad News’, was arrested by the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps outside the country and was taken back to Iran, according to an IRGC statement on Monday.

Zam launched Amad News in 2015. The channel frequently posted fake news stories with the aim of harming the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the protest rallies in December 2018, he urged the people to take arms against the government.

MNA/FNA

News Code 151224

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News