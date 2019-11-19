Key documents on Zam's case compiled: Judiciary spox

According to him, Zam, himself, has cooperated with providing valuable information.

"After arresting Zam, the volume of fake news published about the unrest, similar to the recent one in Iran, has remarkably decreased," Esmaili noted.

On November 2, Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami announced that when data collection procedure was completed, further information on Amad News file, the network run by the US, Britain and the Zionist regime, would be disclosed.

IRGC announced on October 21 that its Intelligence Organization arrested Ruhollah Zam, admin of an anti-Iranian website and Telegram channel ‘Amad News’, by tricking foreign intelligence agencies.

“Zam was a key figure of intelligence services for throwing the country into disarray...and driving a wedge between the Iranian people and government,” said Tavallaei, a ranking IRGC official, adding, “He was under the strong support of other intelligence services but we trapped and arrested him through a meticulous intelligence operation.”

All those individuals who have been deceived by foreign intelligence and anti-Revolution agencies should know that these countries will abandon them as soon as coming under pressure or facing a threat, he said.

