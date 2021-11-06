Iran expect Europe to be responsible for supporting refugees

Mehdi Mahmoudi, the Director-General of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of the Ministry of Interior met and held talks with the Finnish Director-General of Consular Services Pasi Tuominen in Tehran and the country's ambassador to Iran Kari Kahiluoto.

During the meeting, Mahmoudi said that Iran has always supported refugees and displaced people, adding that despite economic pressures and unfair sanctions, the country provides valuable services to a large number of refugees in the fields of education, health, livelihood, vocational training, and employment.

The Islamic Republic of Iran expects Europeans and the international community, such as the United Nations and Finland to be more responsible for the distribution of financial resources and to support refugees comprehensively, he noted.

Referring to the increasing trend of migrants and refugees from Afghanistan to Iran, Mahmoudi called on European countries, including Finland, to act seriously and provide the necessary financial support.

Pasi Tuominen, for his part, said that his country is eager to cooperate with Iran to solve the problems of refugees.

The Ambassador of Finland to Tehran also promised to cooperate with Iran in resolving issues and problems related to refugees.

RHM/IRN84531121