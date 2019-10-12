Iraqi FM warns of consequences of Turkish incursion on Syria

Making the remarks in today’s emergency meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, the Iraqi officials warned that Turkish offensive “will exacerbate humanitarian crises, increase the suffering of the Syrian people and strengthen the ability of terrorists to reorganize their remnants,” Kuna News Agency reported.

Condemning the military attack, al-Hakim said that “this incursion undermines efforts of the international community in combating terrorist organizations, especially the so-called Islamic State (IS), which threatens international peace and security.”

Also in the meeting, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit led Arab foreign ministers in lambasting Turkey’s military operation in northeast Syria as an “invasion of an Arab country and an aggression on its sovereignty.”

Al-Hakim and Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil called on the Arab League to readmit Syria into the organization, and allow it to become a member once again.

MNA/PR