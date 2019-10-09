Ayatollah Khamenei receives elites, top scientific talents

Some of the Iranian leading elites and scientific talents met with Islamic Revolution Leader on Wednesday in Tehran and presented their views on different topics.
Details of the meeting will soon be published.
MNA/IRN 83509674
