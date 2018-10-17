Enemies assassinate Iranian scientists to monopolize science

Iranian Leader made the remarks in a meeting with young elites and top scientific talents on Wednesday.

"Iran has one percent of the world population and we should have been engaged in at least 1 percent of human efforts, but at the end of the Pahlavi period, Iran made only one-tenth of world science production. We were backwards in science and technology that time," Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

Leader asserted that the enemy seeks monopoly of science and knowledge that produce wealth and power; therefore they assassinate our scientists, and this happens not just for us. In the era of American dominance over Iraq, dozens of Iraqi scientists were identified and assassinated so that Iraq would not progress in the absence of Saddam.

Some of Iranian leading elites, including heads of knowledge-based companies, highly educated Iranians who have returned to the country, top performers of Olympiads, scientific festivals and examinations, best university researchers, brilliant talents, and top scoring students in Iran's university entrance exam met with Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Khomeini's Husseinieh on Monday.

Leader went on to say that the talent has always existed in Iran throughout history and it stems from great personalities like Farabi, Avicenna, and Khwarizmi, and others.



Ayatollah Khamenei added today, with God’s grace, we contribute in producing science even more than our share, about 1.9 percent. This is great, yet we are not satisfied; it should increase.



Ayatollah Khamenei praised Islamic Republic of Iran’s improvements in academic activities compared to that of pre-Revolution and held the establishment of the first university in Iran, in 1934, till 44 years late—that is in 1978, we only had 150,000 university students; whereas, today we have over 4 million university students. The two different systems are revealed in these areas. We should appreciate the Islamic Republic for this great move.



The Leader remarked that the establishment must collaborate with the academics and intellectuals to further the development of the nation and said: There should be a mutual exchange between the elites and the management system. The government must provide services for the elites, not letting the elites be left with no roles; because in this case, our country won’t advance. Today, it is proved that nothing is more influential in the country’s development than the human force. Human resources are a great capital and the enemies seek to take this wealth away from the country.

