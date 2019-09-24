NPC plans to produce diesel with euro-6 standard

He made the remarks on the sidelines of IranPlast Exhibition 2019 on Monday and said that his company will produce diesel observing requirements of euro-6 standard.

Construction of two new petrochemical projects will increase profitability of the company significantly, he said, adding, “production of diesel with euro 5- and 6 standards will be added to the portfolio of this industrial and production complex.”

Turning to the completion of overhaul operations in Nouri Petrochemical Company, he said, “with the successful implementation of overhaul operations, the company’s production volume has been accelerated.”

He put the daily production volume of p-Xylene (C8H10) in Nouri Petrochemical Company at 2,000 tons, the volume of which will be increased in the future.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sanei referred to the situation of stocks of Nouri Petrochemical Company and added, “those who are active in the capital market are satisfied with purchasing stocks of Nouri Petrochemical Complex and are witnessing the profitability of these stocks.”

With the start of construction of two new projects, profitability of Nouri Petrochemical Company will increase, he added.

He pointed to the favorable situation of stocks of the company in the stock market and added, “with the coordination made in this regard, two new products will be added to the portfolio of this industrial and production unit.”

