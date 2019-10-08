Iran, Afghanistan discuss situation of Afghan refugees

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli held talks with Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi on Monday in Geneva on the sidelines of the 70th meeting of UNHCR’s governing Executive Committee (ExCom) on the situation of Afghan refugees and their return to Afghanistan.

Rahmani Fazli left Tehran for Geneva on Sunday to attend the 70th meeting of ExCom. He is scheduled to deliver a speech at the session.

He will also hold separate talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

The meeting is aimed at reviewing and approving the agency’s programs and budget, as well as advising on international protection and discussing a range of other issues with UNHCR and intergovernmental and non-governmental partners.

ExCom's Standing Committee meets several times each year to carry on the body's work between plenary sessions.

ZZ/4740165