18 January 2020 - 17:46

Iran ready to share experiences on foreign immigrants

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – An official in Iran’s Interior Ministry said that the country is ready to share experiences on foreign immigrants to other states, pointing to 40 years of Iran’s experience on the issue.

Head of the Bureau for Aliens & Foreign Immigrants’ Affairs, Mahdi Mahmoudi made the remarks in a Saturday meeting with UNHCR Representative in Iran, Ivo Freijsen.

Mahmoudi hoped that new approaches would be defined on cooperation between international organizations related to immigrants with the Iranian government because “we believe that better and bigger decisions should be made on providing different services to refugees.”

He highlighted the need to preserve previous cooperation while also achieving new mechanisms for dealing with immigrants’ affairs.

For his part, Freijsen appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Republic in providing extensive services to refugees.

He also said that the body will try to achieve a mechanism to engage the immigrants-related international organizations in Iran with the help of Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

