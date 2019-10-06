Pres. Rouhani describes reducing employment rate as key issue for country

Speaking on Sunday evening in a cabinet session, President Hassan Rouhani referred to the latest reports on employment, saying "fortunately, employment has increased this year compared to last year's spring and summer."

"Our employment rate is close to 25 million people and the number of the unemployed is now less than 3 million," Rouhani added, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Stating that employment in industry, agriculture, and services has increased, he appreciated all organs for decreasing the unemployment rate.

MNA/PR