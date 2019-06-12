1.09mn jobs to be created by Mar. 2020

According to the sixth five-year development plan of Iran, the government is urged to create one million jobs to reduce unemployment rate by 0.8 percent annually.

As reported, however, some 464,000 jobs were created in the previous Iranian calendar year.

From among major policies applied by the Rouhani administration preparing the annual budget bill has been controlling unemployment rate and preserving job creation.

To improve general livelihood of Iranians, spur job creation, support production, and reinforce budget discipline this year’s budget bill is aimed also at increasing the salaries of government’s employees and the retired besides continuing implementation of the planned programs to combat absolute poverty and improve healthcare.

