Ministries urged to implement law on maximum use of production capacity

The President urged ministries of industry and economy as well as Iran's Plan and Budget Organization to make the aforementioned law operational.

To protect domestic production sector under the current sanctions, various plans including some tax exemption for domestic producers have been implemented by the government.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has named the current Iranian year, 1398, as the ‘Year of Boosting Production', which can solve the country’s economic problems and cut dependency on foreigners.

"If production is boosted, it can solve livelihood problems, it can ensure the country’s independence from foreigners and from the enemies, it can eliminate unemployment and it can solve the problems related to the decrease in the value of the national currency to a great extent", the Leader said in his message issued on March 21, 2019, on the occasion of the new Iranian year.

