Iranian students win 6 medals at ITE 2019

The Secretary of the fourth Avicenna student festival Mehdi Rashidi Jahan said that Iranian students won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at ITE 2019.

Iranian student teams, including Mahdis Mirzaie and Ghazal Ghaljoughi from Mashhad, Kian Miraftabzadeh, Ali Takin, Reza Hashemian and Tannaz Navidi from Tehran managed to grab 2 gold medals at the ITE 2019, he said.

Another student team consisting of Mahroo Mansouri, Niki Ghobaie, Parnaz Mirdehghani and Ghaza Zare from Tehran, Mahan Tabatabaie from Bandar Abbas, each team received a silver medal and Alireza ghadim fromShahriar and Yasamin Rezaie from Karaj who won the bronze medal at this competition, he added.

ITE, International Invention & Trade Expo 2019 was a business platform for Inventors and manufacturers to present their latest products and innovations and exchange information.

It was held on 29-30 August 2019 in London with the participation of more than 20 countries.

