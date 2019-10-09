Iranian space agency sends letter to UNOOSA protesting US sanctions

In this letter, it is underlined that all three sanctioned Iranian entities are in charge of supporting civilian and peaceful projects carried out in outer space.

Denouncing US unilateral sanctions, which violate the principle of international space Law, the letter reminds that Iran is among the countries prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, flash floods and etc., therefore it is vital for it to prevent such disasters using space technology.

The letter, in addition, urges international bodies and United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) to condemn the US sanctions and continue their cooperation with Iran.

On September 3, the US imposed sanctions on Iran’s civilian space agency and two research organizations, saying they were being used to advance Tehran’s ballistic missile program.

The U.S. Treasury sanctions targeted the Iran Space Agency, Iran Space Research Center and the Astronautics Research Institute.

“The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch program as cover to advance its ballistic missile programs,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Tehran denies its space activity is a cover for developing weapon launches.

