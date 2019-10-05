Calm restored to streets of Baghdad as govt. lifts curfew

The Iraq capital is witnessing a calm day today on Saturday after four days of protests against alleged corruption. According to Iraqi media, the authorities have also lifted a days-long curfew in Baghdad.

The shops in Baghdad main streets are reported to be open after four days of unrest.

According to a report by the TRT English, traffic ran as normal through the Iraqi capital and streets and main squares were otherwise quiet.

The calmness comes a day after Iraq's top Shia Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged for restraint from all sides and called on the Iraqi government to take into serious account the protesters' demands "before it is too late."

A failed assassination attempt against the Grand Ayatollah was also reported by Najaf provincial governor yesterday.

There have been reports that unidentified snipers targeted the protesters, increasing the number of protesters killed during the protests to more than 60.

