Iran, Turkey to coop. in seed industry

Referring to his meeting with Turkish delegation, he said that Iran and Turkey will cooperate in seed industry in the future and take more serious steps to strengthen cooperation and transfer experiences.

In order to transfer technical knowledge and use the experiences of the two countries, the Turkish side will hold a workshop in Iran with the participation of the Iranian side, he added.

He described Iran's position appropriate in the field of vegetable production, adding that Iranian Ministry of Agriculture is ready to provide the necessary support for the transfer of seed production technology to Iran and cooperate with other countries in this field.

ZZ/4728823