Iran to take part in 12th Intl. Beekeeping, Honey Industry Fair

Iraqi’s KRG will host organizing the international fair.

Islamic Republic of Iran will take part in this edition of fair as the fourth largest producer of honey in the world.

Given the salient progress and development of this industry in the country, presence of Iran in this edition of the fair is of paramount importance.

With the cooperation and coordination of Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq’s Irbil, 27 Iranian companies and one honey laboratory center will participate in this prestigious trade event.

