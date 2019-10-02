Nasrallah’s family visits religious figures in Qom

Heading a delegation of Hezbollah Movement, Seyyed Muhammad Javed Nasrallah, the son of Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Movement who has traveled to Qom to participate at his brother’s memorial ceremony (Martyr Muhammad Hadi), visited some maraji and religious figures on Wednesday.

He met and held talks with Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi and Ayatollah Hossein Noori Hamedani, as well as Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi, the Secretary of Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom and Ayatollah Mohammad-Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, Chairman of Imam Khomeini Educational Research Institute.

Iranian maraji stressed on their support for the Resistance movement.

Muhammad Hadi was martyred on 12th September 1997 in Israeli regime's army attack near the base of Zionists in the axis of “Sajad” in the “Mount Al Rafi”.

MNA/IRN83500353