US, UK spies sentenced to jail, death: spokesman

Making the remarks on Tuesday in a press conference, Esmaeili said that three Iranian men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each for working for the US and British intelligence services.

The spokesman also said that a fourth convict has been sentenced to death for wide-scale acts of espionage and cooperation with America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), but the case has been taken to the court of appeals.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced in July that its forces have given a heavy blow to the CIA by capturing 17 spies working for the American intelligence service.

The director of the Intelligence Ministry’s counterespionage department said then that the spies had been employed in sensitive centers or worked in private sector firms related to these centers active in the economic, nuclear, infrastructural, military and cyber areas.

MNA/ 4733597