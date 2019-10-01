  1. Politics
1 October 2019 - 15:10

US, UK spies sentenced to jail, death: spokesman

US, UK spies sentenced to jail, death: spokesman

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said that three spies working for US and UK have been sentenced to jail while a fourth one has received a death sentence in the preliminary hearing.

Making the remarks on Tuesday in a press conference, Esmaeili said that three Iranian men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each for working for the US and British intelligence services.

The spokesman also said that a fourth convict has been sentenced to death for wide-scale acts of espionage and cooperation with America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), but the case has been taken to the court of appeals.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced in July that its forces have given a heavy blow to the CIA by capturing 17 spies working for the American intelligence service.

The director of the Intelligence Ministry’s counterespionage department said then that the spies had been employed in sensitive centers or worked in private sector firms related to these centers active in the economic, nuclear, infrastructural, military and cyber areas.

MNA/ 4733597

News Code 150714

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News