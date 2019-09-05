Iran’s space activities unfazed by US sanctions

Regarding the US sanctions imposed on Iran Space Agency (ISA), he said, “Iran’s space activities are completely peaceful and sanctions will have no effect on the development of these plans.”

On Wednesday, three organizations affiliated with Iran’s space industry were sanctioned by US Department of Treasury.

Barari stressed that Iran’s space activities are fully peaceful, and the membership of the Agency in the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) and the position of the country in international communities is a solid evidence of this.

Offering quality applied services to society, optimal management of resources and promotion of quality of life of people are of the main objectives of the Agency in development of indigenized space technology.

