Nahid-1 telecommunication satellite passes final tests: ICT minister

“The final tests of Nahid-1 have been accomplished,” Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.

Describing the test as a “beautiful achievement”, Jahromi highlighted, “No stop on the path to development!”

Earlier, the director of Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) Hossein Samimi said just one step has remained for launching Nahid-1 satellite.

He noted that Nahid-1 project will be finalized and the satellite will be delivered for launching.

Nahid-1, which means “Venus” in Persian, is a Low-Earth orbit communications micro-class satellite, designed and developed by ISA in cooperation with the Iranian Space Research Center. The solar-powered satellite will be placed in the geosynchronous orbit for carrying out telecommunication missions.

A telecommunications satellite is an artificial satellite that relays and amplifies radio telecommunications signals via a transponder; it creates a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver at different locations on Earth.

Iran successfully launched into orbit its first indigenous data-processing satellite, Omid (Hope) in February 2009.

