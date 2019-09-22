‘Katyusha’ wins 2 awards at Love filmfest. in US

The festival’s Best Feature award went to Iranian film ‘Katyusha’, directed by Ali Atshani, while Mahmoud Atshani received the Best Cinematography award for the film.

‘Katyusha’ is about Khalil, known as Khalil Katyusha, who is a religious guy and member of Basij. He is forced to spend a couple of days with Arshia, the lousy rich boy. The different backgrounds and ideals make these two to make troubles for each other.

‘Katyusha’ was also nominated in four other categories, including Best Actor (Hadi Hejazifar), Best Supporting Actor (Ahmad Mehranfar), Best Director (Ali Atshani), and Best Screenplay (Mehdi Ali Mirzaee/ Ali Atshani)

Love International Film Festival (LIFF) focuses on bringing films and filmmakers from the international community whose work brings the world closer together and promotes love and healing through cinema. All proceeds for the 2019 LIFF will be given to the Lotus Light Children’s Charity, according to the event’s website.

The 4th edition of LIFF was held in Los Angeles, California from September 18th, 2019 through September 21st, 2019.

