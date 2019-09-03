  1. Economy
Leader agrees with withdrawal from NDFI for completing Chabahar-Zahedan railway

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution agreed with withdrawing from the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) for the completion of Chabahar-Zahedan Railway.

According to the scheduled program, this giant project will become operational by 2021.

He made the remarks on Tue. in the inaugural ceremony of 213 new domestically-produced rail fleet systems and added, “we should acknowledge that Iran is of great economies in the international level.”

Asia is home to about 60 percent of total population in the world, Eslami added.

Increasing capacity of rail lines and creating parallel lines are the salient strategy of the Ministry of Roads which has been emphasized in the 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, he stated.

With facilitating relevant services, reducing bureaucracy and minimizing cargo stoppage time in the railway, the country should increase its share of transporting 100 million tons of cargo in the Caspian Sea littoral state, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, it will lead to the generation of employment and sustainable production consequently.”   

