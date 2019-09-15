China ready to coop. with Iran in children’s book publishing field

He made the remarks on Sun. in an interview with IRNA and said, “this publishing institute has proper and suitable cooperation with Iranian publishers in various fields such as children’s book.”

He expounded on the programs of cooperation in the field of publishing children’s book with the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “Chinese ‘Ananas’ Publications has had active participation in recent years in book exhibitions and festivals such as children’s book.”

Fortunately, Iran has very rich works in this field and publishing children’s book in Iran has proper and suitable infrastructure, he added.

He also referred to the new Silk Road and capacities of this route for increasing cooperation between the two countries and added, “not only Silk Road is a hub for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, but also it is a hub for cultural and artistic activities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the cultural commonalities between the two countries as am important capacity for continuation of cultural cooperation between Iranian and Chinese publishers and added, “oriental culture, which has been manifested in cultural works of the two countries, plays a leading role in strengthening cultural relations, so that the two countries should take advantage of these capacities optimally.”

Turning to the participation of China’s “Ananas” Publishing Institute in Tehran Children’s Book Fair and also participation of several Iranian publishing institutes in Beijing Intl. Book Fair and added, “these types of interaction will pave suitable ground for more interaction and cooperation between publishing institutes of the two countries more than before.”

Chinese “Ananas” Publishing Institute is tasked with publishing books in the field of children and has proper cooperation and collaboration with Iranian publishers in various fields.

