Iran ready for cooperation on fighting sand and dust storms: FRWO head

According to the Public Relations Department of the Agriculture Ministry of Iran, head of Forests, Range and Watershed Management Organization (FRWO) made the remarks in the UNCCD 14th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP14), which is underway in the Indian capital of New Delhi with the participation of 196 member states of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in those Countries Experiencing Serious Drought and/or Desertification.

In his address to the meeting, Aghaee said that Iran is a committed member of the global environmental conventions, saying that Tehran is ready to cooperate with other countries to improve the situation of the forests and grasslands.

He called for a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to the situation of forests and grasslands as a necessity.

The Iranian official further noted that in Iran’s Caspian Hyrcanian mixed forests, industrial exploitation has been stopped after the Iranian parliament took action by passing a piece of legislation to ban producing timber and wood since two years ago.

Through the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran and coordinating efforts with the United Nations Environment Programme, an international coalition to combat sand and dust storms (SDS) has formed based on the UN General Assembly resolutions and with the participation of the UN specialized organizations.

