Acting UN nuclear watchdog in Iran

Acting Director General of IAEA Cornel Feruta traveled to Iran on Sunday to meet and hold talks with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani on Iran-IAEA ongoing cooperation.

Gharibabadi on Saturday tweeted that the acting head of the International Atomic Energy Organization, Cornel Feruta, will travel to Iran on Sunday.

He said the acting head of the UN's nuclear watchdog will hold meetings with Iranian officials as part of the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, and in the framework of high-level consultations between the two sides.

This will be Feruta's first visit to Iran after the Romanian diplomat took over the IAEA after its previous director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away on July 22.

His visit came two days after Iran activated advanced centrifuges in third nuclear deal step.

Iran officially started on Friday the third step in reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

