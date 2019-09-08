  1. Politics
8 September 2019 - 11:08

AEOI chief meets acting UN nuclear watchdog

AEOI chief meets acting UN nuclear watchdog

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi met Acting Director General of IAEA Cornel Feruta on Sunday morning.

Ali Akbar Salehi met and held talks with Cornel Feruta on Sunday morning in Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to discuss Iran-IAEA ongoing cooperation.

Feruta is to visit Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif today afternoon.

This is Feruta's first visit to Iran after the Romanian diplomat took over the IAEA after its previous director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away on July 22.

His visit came two days after Iran activated advanced centrifuges in third nuclear deal step.

