Iran about to quit technical commitments if EU fails to change tactics  

Speaking to Al Alam News Network on Sunday, Behrouz Kamalvandi, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said “we have practically reached the end regarding the technical aspect [of the nuclear agreement]. Except for Fordow and consumed fuel, there is no other issue left.”

“The other side has finally grasped the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and as such, we expect them to cast aside their doubts and uncertainties, because our messages have been clear and strong. We hope that [the messages] leave the necessary effect on the other sides, particularly the European ones,” he added.

Kamalvandi further stressed that Iran’s retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from US sanctions.

As a third step in Iran's reduction of commitments under the deal, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday it has activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges for research and development purposes.

The third step comes after the Europeans failed to meet a 60-day deadline to meet Iran’s demands and fulfill their commitments under the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

About the visit of Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iran today, Kamalvandi said “the role of the IAEA is to reflect [our] measures. Naturally, they have been aware that Iran was going to take the third step and the reports by the Agency all attest to our compliance with our commitments.”

Cornel Feruta, acting head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, is in Iran today to hold talks with Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani on Iran-IAEA ongoing cooperation.

MNA/ISNA98061708509