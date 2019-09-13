Iran's Mirhashem Hosseini gains gold medal at 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix

The 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix series 2 kicked off in Japan on Friday with the participation of 256 Taekwondokas from 48 countries.

On the first day of the world competitions, two representatives from Iranian squad competed against their rivals.

Soroush Ahmadi was the first Iranian fighter who was eliminated, while Mirhashim Hosseini won the gold medal by defeating all components.

This was Hosseini's second gold medal after the gold medal at World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome, Italy earlier this year.

The two gold medals are considered to be a giant leap towards Olympics competitions.

