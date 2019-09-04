Arrogance just understands the language of force: Hatami

“Recent months’ developments in different sectors of the region, including the Resistance’s confrontation with the Zionist regime, once again showed that the Arrogance and its agents don’t understand any language other than the language of force,” he said on Wednesday in a local ceremony where he handed awards to some of those active in the Resistance Front.

Hezbollah attacked an Israeli personnel carrier traveling near the illegal settlement of Avivim on Sunday in response to Israeli aggression last week on Syria and Lebanon which killed two of the Resistance members.

“Under the guidance of the Arrogance, terrorists had an evil plan for whole the region and today, all regional nations are indebted to fighters of the Resistance Axis who played a major role in defeating these groups. I appreciate their efforts as the defense minister and as an Iranian,” said Hatami.

Had it not been for Resistance Axis’ efforts, the Israeli regime would expand its ambitious plans way beyond its current borders of the occupied territory, he added.

“Today, the diplomacy of resistance is one of the influential and important pillars in Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense diplomacy,” he highlighted.

The ceremony was also attended by IRGC’s Quds Force and intelligence officials.

