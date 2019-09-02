Iran slams Israeli aggression against Lebanon as breach of intl. security

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Monday, “The aggressive move by the Israeli regime against Lebanon was a clear breach of the sovereignty and integrity of an independent UN member state and against the international security.”

“The bankrupt Israeli regime, with the international community’s meaningful silence and the US' lavish supports, is trying to undermine the Lebanese people’s great resistance,” he said.

The Iranian spokesman urged the international community, especially the United Nations, to stand against the Zionist regime’s measures which have led to "the volatilization of the region and the whole world."

Last week, the Israeli regime orchestrated a failed bombing mission through drones on Beirut’s Dahieh region.

The attack came to a swift end after a first drone fell on a building housing Hezbollah’s media office and a second one crashed in an empty plot nearby after being detonated in the air.

Consequently, Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised a strong response to the attack.

As promised, the resistance movement attacked an Israeli personnel carrier traveling near the illegal settlement of Avivim on Sunday.

The statement by the resistance movement confirmed the killing and wounding of a number of soldiers.

