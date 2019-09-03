IKAC eases registration of companies at Free Trade Zone

Mohammad Reza Karimian, member of the board of directors at IKAC and responsible for logistics management, said Tuesday the new center is aimed at facilitating the registration of new companies seeking to start their operation in the free trade zone, according to IKAC press.

The official pointed to the “great potential for large local and international companies to invest in the FTZ at IKAC,” saying, the short distance to capital Tehran and easy access to IKAC’s surrounding areas have provided a great opportunity for investors in this zone.

The process of registering a company takes seven days upon the establishment of the new building, he added.

IKAC, which includes a 1,500-hectare free trade zone and a 2,500-hectare special economic zone in a 13,700-hectare area, aims at helping national and international companies cluster around the airport and engage in business activities, Karimian said.

The airports free trade zone was launched in June.

MNA/PR