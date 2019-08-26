IKAC to launch four infrastructural projects this week

Managing Director of IKAC Ali Rostami said on Monday that the projects include, a new airport operation control center (AOCC), and provision of smart airside vehicles and a slope at Terminal 1 for easy access to parking, as well as a new fuel line connecting the fuel station to the lanes, IKAC News reported.

The referred to the “great investment potentials of Imam Khomeini Airport City,” saying that grounds have been provided to attract domestic and foreign investors to take part in IKAC’s major projects.

The move to expand the airport’s throughput capacities comes in line with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development’s policy to evolve IKIA into a major cargo and passenger hub in the Middle East.

The airport’s free trade zone was launched in June.

Connecting IKIA to the international transportation networks, including the East-West and North-South corridors, as well as linking it to the national railway and Tehran’s subway system are among the main steps to achieve such a goal.

IKAC, which includes a 1,500-hectare free trade zone and a 2,500-hectare special economic zone in a 13,700-hectare area, aims to help national and international companies to cluster around the airport and engage in business activities, the deputy said.

Among the other objectives pursued by IKAC are: Creating sustainable sources of income to improve aeronautical, cargo and passenger operations, boosting foreign exchange revenues, creating sustainable economic growth, increasing airline companies’ revenues, and enriching the connection time of transiting passengers.

