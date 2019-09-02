Iran, Syria to expand banking coop.

Referring to the importance of development and facilitation of interbank cooperation between Iran and Syria as an infrastructure for developing business cooperation, Hemmati emphasized on active participation of Iranian private sector in the process of development, reconstruction and implementation of civil projects in Syria.

He evaluated the development of banking cooperation as positive and called for an accelerated implementation of the provisions of the agreement which was signed last February during the 14th joint economic cooperation commission of Iran and Syria in Damascus between the Governors of the Central Banks of two countries.

The agreement emphasizes the development of long-term and strategic economic cooperation between the two countries, the presence of the Iranian private sector in the projects of reconstruction, the expansion of trade and business relations, the fight against money laundering, as well as the development of joint investment in the fields of transportation, housing and services which are part of Iran's long-term and strategic economic plans to cooperate with Syria in its reconstruction process, Hemmati added.

Referring to the political and economic support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the legitimate government of Syria during the fight against terrorism, Hazem Karfoul, for his part, said that Syria trusts Iran and asks it to participate in the Syrian reconstruction process.

He also mentioned to Syria's determination to expand economic, business and trade relations with Iran in all fields, adding that as Iran supported Syrian government and nation in difficulties in the fight against terrorism, it is our duty to support Iranian government and nation in the difficult economic conditions created by US unilateral sanctions against Iran.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the heads of the central banks of the two countries at this meeting.

