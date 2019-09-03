FM Zarif meets with UN envoy for Syria, urges for more UN-Damascus cooperation

In the meeting, Zarif and Pedersen discussed the latest developments regarding Syria and the efforts and the Guarantor states of security in Syria as part of Astana Format.

The two sides also conferred on the start of the Syria Constitutional Committee’s work.

The top Iranian diplomat referred to Iran's efforts in combating terrorism and extremism as well as with regard to the political process in Syria, including the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in cooperation with Astana Format and the UN secretary-general representatives, noting that the US pressures prevent the constitution from being formed and starting work.

Meanwhile, he reiterated the Islamic Republic's determination to resolve the Syrian crisis through political means and expressed support for any positive engagement between Damascus and the United Nations.

Zarif also said that Tehran had always encouraged contacts between the two sides.

Also in the meeting, the UN special secretary general for Syria, for his part, presented a report on the latest efforts made by him in consultations with some countries.

KI/IRN83463883