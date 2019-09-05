Month-long pressures of sanction devisers ‘broken’

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will support economic activists and entrepreneurs, he noted.

With cooperation between CBI, producers and businesses, month-long pressures by sanction-devising countries on Iran were broken, and there is relative stability in Iran’s economic sector, he added.

Hemmati made the remarks in a meeting held in Kerman province on Thursday and added, “we believe that the private sector can play an important role in economic prosperity of the country.”

