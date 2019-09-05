  1. Economy
CBI governor:

Month-long pressures of sanction devisers ‘broken’

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said that month-long pressures imposed by sanction-devising countries against Iran were now broken.

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will support economic activists and entrepreneurs, he noted.

With cooperation between CBI, producers and businesses, month-long pressures by sanction-devising countries on Iran were broken, and there is relative stability in Iran’s economic sector, he added.

Hemmati made the remarks in a meeting held in Kerman province on Thursday and added, “we believe that the private sector can play an important role in economic prosperity of the country.”

