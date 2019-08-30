Iran determined in taking nuclear deal steps: envoy to IAEA

“Iran is serious in its decision to take the steps in reducing commitments [under the deal],” Gharib-Abadi said, adding that “The continuation of the deal is based on full compliance by all parties to the deal.”

He made the remarks on Friday while addressing the 16th report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on verification of Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

If one wants to preserve Iran nuclear deal, the remaining parties should guarantee Iran’s benefits of JCPOA interests by adopting urgent and suitable acts, he reiterated.

Gharibabadi described the report as indicating Iran’s good-will for preserving multilateralism in international relations and as verifying its compliance.

Like 15 previous reports, IAEA once again reiterated that since the beginning of the JCPOA implementation, it has continued monitoring Iran’s compliance with its nuclear-related commitments, he added.

The IAEA new report has also explicitly referred to Supreme National Security Council’s order on stopping some of Iran’s measures under the JCPOA and in the framework of articles 26 and 36, he noted.

The Iranian envoy further said that based on the 16th report, Iran’s uranium stockpile has been announced 6.241 kg until August 19, including 1.25 kg 4.5% uranium.

Based on the JCPOA, Iran is permitted to have 8.202 kg enriched uranium.

This shows Iran’s strong determination on taking the next steps regarding the deal, he said.

Tehran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments twice in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the 2015 deal.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions which were imposed last year when President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

