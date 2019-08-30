‘Finding Farideh’ wins at 5th Afghanistan Intl. Women’s Filmfest

The international event was held on August 26-29 with more than 200 films from 33 countries in participation.

Co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai, ‘Finding Farideh’ is a documentary about an Iranian girl named Farideh, who has been adopted by a Dutch couple 40 years ago, and now she overcomes her fears and travels to her motherland Iran for the first time to meet three families who claim to be her real family, and to find out about her Iranian identity and culture.

The documentary has taken part in a number of international film festivals such as the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in the US, and was selected as best documentary at the 20th Iran Cinema Celebration in Tehran in September 2013.

Iran has also selected Finding Farideh as its entry for the best international feature category (formerly foreign language film) in the 92nd Academy Awards.

MAH/4706187