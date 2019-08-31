Russian director calls for expansion of Iran-Russia cinematic ties

Addressing Iran-Russia production panel on the sidelines of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth, he said Russian enjoys great experiences in filmmaking arenas.

He added the "Silent Scream" looks at education as an educational tool, adding that children's films are sent to schools, and teachers present them as a classroom curriculum in Russia.

He also stressed the need for boosting mutual cinematic ties in online and platform cinema.

Pointing to the Russia's capability in producing animations, he called for expanding ties with Iran in this aria.

"In collaboration with the Russian Ministry of Education, we are releasing films for children and adolescents in schools so that those who are not able to go to the cinema can watch the film at school," he added.

"Culture must be shared between children. The children and adolescent actors who came with us to Iran have been influenced by Iranian and Isfahan culture and their outlook has changed," he added.

MNA/PR