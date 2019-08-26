Director of Iran's children filmfest. calls for closer cultural ties with Turkey

Tabesh made the remarks in a meeting with Director of Konya Film Festival Abdolsatar Yarar on the sideline of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth currently underway in Isfahan.

Tabesh also stressed the need for boosting cultural ties with Turkey, adding that Isfahan is an important headquarter for children and the youth film festival.

He added that there are great capacities for sisterhood agreement between Isfahan and Konya.

Yarar, for his part, said the event could play a key role for introducing Iran's children and the youth capacities.

Yarar added the event is a best opportunity to introduce the two countries artistic products.

He said the festival have prepared the ground for Turkish people to become acquainted with Iranian contemporary cinema.

Presided by Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is currently underway in Province of Isfahan on Aug 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

