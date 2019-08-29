Army chief reiterates Iran’s firm stance on regional security

“Sustainable security is based on regional cooperation and the participation of regional countries,” Major General Mousavi said on Thursday.

“So, naturally, the region will be safe for those who seek security, and will become dangerous for maritime pirates and those who want to drag the region into insecurity,” he added.

The army chief reiterated Iran’s firm stance against external threats, saying, our enemies, and above all the terrorist government of the United States, have been trying to exert maximum pressure on the Iranian nation in the past years, but their efforts have come to nothing.

"The brave Iranian people and armed forces will not let the enemies reach their goals."

The commander highlighted that the Iranian armed forces are always ready to ward off any threat that seeks to jeopardize the country’s security and integrity.

