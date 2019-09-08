Japan, France coop. to reduce tension between Iran, US

Senior Deputy Foreign Ministry of Japan Takeo Mori and an official in charge of France’s security policies Philip Errera met and held talks in Paris on Saturday.

In this bilateral meeting, Japan Deputy Foreign Ministry Takeo Mori told that Tokyo will make its utmost effort for helping reduce tensions in the Middle East region.

Japan is seeking to organize a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meeting which will be held late in next month.

Earlier, Japan had announced its readiness to find a solution for reducing tensions between Iran and US repeatedly.

