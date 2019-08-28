  1. Politics
28 August 2019 - 13:14

Rouhani calls for focusing on domestic capacities

Rouhani calls for focusing on domestic capacities

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani underlined the need to concentrate on domestic capabilities to solve the country's issues, however noting that holding ties with friendly countries would also contribute to propelling the development plans.

"It is crystal clear that our main focus should be given to domestic capacities because that is where our power comes from,” Rouhani said during the cabinet meeting.

The president said, “This does not mean closing our eyes to external capacities," adding that "We should talk and interact with the world."

"Various fields in today's world, including the economic, science and technology and art are not just issues that lie within the political borders of a country,” he added.

Reiterating that cooperation with the Islamic Republic’s partners could have vital contributions to the country’s foreign diplomacy, Rouhani said Iran is engaged and cooperating with all countries of the world except those seeking hostility.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani called on the people and the authorities to work together in the current situation to get through the problems.

The president said the government is aware of the problems and the rightful demands of people and will do its best to improve the situation.

MNA/4704710

News Code 149420

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News