Rouhani calls for focusing on domestic capacities

"It is crystal clear that our main focus should be given to domestic capacities because that is where our power comes from,” Rouhani said during the cabinet meeting.

The president said, “This does not mean closing our eyes to external capacities," adding that "We should talk and interact with the world."

"Various fields in today's world, including the economic, science and technology and art are not just issues that lie within the political borders of a country,” he added.

Reiterating that cooperation with the Islamic Republic’s partners could have vital contributions to the country’s foreign diplomacy, Rouhani said Iran is engaged and cooperating with all countries of the world except those seeking hostility.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani called on the people and the authorities to work together in the current situation to get through the problems.

The president said the government is aware of the problems and the rightful demands of people and will do its best to improve the situation.

MNA/4704710